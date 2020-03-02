Motorists now have one more month before the Road Traffic Demerit Points System is fully implemented. This means drivers found violating the rules of the road before April 2nd will not have any points added to their record, but will be issued warning tickets. Minister of Transport Rohan Sinanan says although the UTURN Software Management System is in effect, it is not fully activated. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.

