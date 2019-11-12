At the Sod turning ceremony for the new pedestrian walkover spanning over the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in St Joseph, Works Minister Rohan Sinanan took the opportunity to respond to allegations coming out of the opposition camp from Senator Saddam Hosein ,claiming that the Works Minister tends to profit from the Kaydonna/Curepe Interchange, Minister Sinanan sought to clear the air, outside of parliament. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Sinanan Fires Back at Hosein
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
