The topic today is talent identification. That's the focus for the coaches at the Simplex Athletics Club who are hosting a track and field camp from the 17th to the 28th of July. It's the second edition of their Long Term Athlete Development program and they're promising that it's sure to take athletic sprinting to a new level.

