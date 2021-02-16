Coach Phil Simmons says there is always room for improvement despite the team's success in Bangladesh where they won the Test series 2-0. Both Simmons and stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite were pleased with the performances, with Brathwaite going on to say that this was never a second-string team.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
To boxing… Regional Chairman of the World Boxing Council Boxu Potts has slammed the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association for what he says was a lack of oversight of boxer Michael Alexander.
Would a mass transit system provide a safer means of transportation for working women?
It was not the usual Carnival due to the Covid 19 pandemic but at the Queen's Park Savannah today some people got a taste of the mas vibes.
Cricket analyst Colin Murray says he was one of those doubting Thomases who felt the West Indies could not win a Test in Bangladesh.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 15th February 2021
- $2MIL Carnival
- TOBAGO TO HAVE FRESH ELECTIONS, 15 SEATS. PDP RESPONDS
- Law Association Calls For Probe
- Crime Wrap
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 12th February 2021
- Brazen And Boldfaced Lies
- Siblings take top two in 2021 Chutney Soca Monarch final
- Simmons And Brathwaite On Series
- How Andrea Died