As the spread of COVID-19 continues, more symptoms associated with various aspects of the virus, are becoming known. Silent or "Happy" Hypoxia is now a potentially dangerous condition being seen in people with the virus. This was raised by the Minister of Health and the Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry's COVID-19 news conference. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It’s time, grab a seat behind a steering wheel…The International Automobile Federation, the FIA, wants to see more Virtual Racing in Trinidad and Tobago.
Pre-COVID-19, they were places people found mandatory. But in the middle of the pandemic, the beauty industry was labelled among the businesses deemed "non-essential."
William Wallace and his executives have hit a snag against FIFA in their appeal against the establishing of the Normalisation Committee.
Were Trinidad and Tobago's data privacy laws breached and did Cambridge Analytica commit acts seeking to influence voting behaviour in the 2010 general election?
More nationals who found themselves stuck overseas when the country's borders were closed in March are being allowed back to return home.