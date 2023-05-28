A sickly man is tonight pleading for leniency and understanding, as he faces jail-time over unpaid child maintenance. The man, who is on disability and public assistance grants, says efforts to have the warrants dropped have been unsuccessful. We have withheld his identity to protect his children. Rynessa Cutting has more.

