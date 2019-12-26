Some children who are spending the Christmas season battling cancer and cardiac diseases at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Wendy Fitzwilliam Pediatric Hospital received gifts today from the Health Minister. As for the hospital that was meant to be a Children's Hospital under the PP administration, the Health Minister gave an update on its usage. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Boxing Day Sales

Boxing Day Sales

Most stores may have been closed for Christmas Day. But Boxing Day was a bit different as certain businesses opened their doors, boasting that they had the best deals in town.

Sick Children At Hospital Get Gifts

Sick Children At Hospital Get Gifts

Some children who are spending the Christmas season battling cancer and cardiac diseases at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Wendy Fitzwilliam Pediatric Hospital received gifts today from the Health Minister. 

AG Condemns Sharing Photos Of Slain Cop

AG Condemns Sharing Photos Of Slain Cop

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi is tonight sympathising with the family of slain policeman Nicholas Victor who is traumatised by the circulation of pictures taken after the deadly shooting outside of a supermarket in Kelly Village, Caroni.

Remembering Daisy Voisin

Remembering Daisy Voisin

Gone but will never be forgotten! Those are just some of the words used to describe one of our musical icons, Daisy Voisin.