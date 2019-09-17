It's the third week of school and tonight a 12 year old girl is reported to have not been attended classes. Why? Because she is extremely ill and required a transfer, to a school closer to her district after sitting the SEA exam, but despite following the necessary processes, she is yet to be placed at an educational institution. Elizabeth Williams spoke with her grandmother and has this report.

PM vs BBC Round 2

The prime Minister isn't letting up on his attacks on the BBC after their story on the Venezuelan Migration and registration process.

Industrial Court Facing Difficulties

The presentation of the national budget is now less than three weeks away and stakeholders have already begun making their requests, some subtly and others not so much.