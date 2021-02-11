Business across Trinidad have pledged to shut the doors of their business on the day the family of Andrea Bharratt the 23-year old law clerk who never made it home performs her final rites.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The name "Aboud" is synonymous with the business community in Trinidad and Tobago, so it was no surprise that President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, was present at the unveiling of a pair of symbolic lions at the foot of Chinatown on Tuesday.
Every night more and more communities are coming out to host their own candlelight vigils in remembrance of murdered woman Andrea Bharatt.
In the community of Biche, hundreds took to the streets Wednesday evening.
Over 70 drivers have been ticketed for traffic offences; three people arrested as police seize a gun and other items, in Morvant; and a man gets two years in prison, for a New Year's Day burglary.
Political Leader of the Patriotic Democratic Party, Watson Duke, is calling on the Prime Minister to sit down with all the parties involved in the THA deadlock and have a conversation on the way forward.
Our country has seen violent, heinous attacks on women in Trinidad and Tobago- they are kidnapped, raped, humiliated, made to beg, then murdered no battered and then dashed away like garbage.