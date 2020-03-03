Tobago police were called to the office of the Tobago Band Leaders in Scarborough earlier today,
A showdown, angry mas band leaders but no punches. Mas band leader and office manager Dianne Bedlow–McCrimmon was upset and claimed there was tampering with the final scores for carnival results. She spoke to officers about her concerns and then spoke with TV6, calling for answers.
Officers tried to calm Ms. Mc Crimmon, who was also accompanied by fellow mas band leader Candice Chang-Sandy, who placed second as Tobago's band of the year.
Chief Judge Sharon Applewhite told TV6, she wanted to make it absolutely clear, there was no changing of the scores for Carnival, despite final results not being officially released to the Tobago Festivals Commission or members of the media.