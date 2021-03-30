And over in Tobago observances were held under the theme, 'Oh that Men may Praise the Lord'. Bishop John Carrington told TV6 we are living in unprecedented times during this pandemic and called for soberness. More from Elizabeth Williams
Shouter Baptiste Day Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
