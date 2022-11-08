The Finance Minister says "legal specialists" will not only have to come up with an appropriate definition of an assault weapon and the fee for a permit for one, but if people should be allowed to possess it at all" in this country.
The Minister spoke in the Senate as it debated the Finance Bill which was passed by the House of Representatives on Friday.
Meanwhile, one Independent Senator is calling for more people to have legal access to carbine pistols to protect themselves.
Juhel Browne reports.