The Prime Minister says that the entire process that involves the Police Commissioner alone granting Firearms Users Licences needs to be reviewed.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during a media conference on Thursday in which he addressed several matters including the Opposition's proposed Stand Your Ground legislation.

He also said he intends to sue two Opposition Members of Parliament for their statements about his Form A and Form B declarations to the Integrity Commission.

Political Editor Juhel Browne reports.

