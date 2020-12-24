Local shipping agents are owing their principals millions of dollars, due to their inability to access forex. As a result, at least four of them will stop accepting Trinidad and Tobago currency for freight.... come January next year. Rynessa Cutting has more.

Tis' the season of goodwill and we start with some uplifting news on this Christmas Eve. There has been an immediate and overwhelming outpouring of donations to five Penal families.

Trinidadians and Tobagonians are today being assured that the COVID -19 vaccine is safe. Medical Director of Palliative Care in the US, Dr. Ravindra Maharaj said he got his COVID-19 shot over a week ago and all is well with him. He believes people should not be afraid

The Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley plans to lead by example whenever the World Health Organisation approves a Covid-19 vaccine for this country and he says the Health Minister will receive the vaccine after he does.