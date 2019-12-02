Well the 2019 Guardian Group Shine 5K and 10K races took place on Saturday. Kenyans Alex Ekesa and Veronica Jepkosgei were the top finishers in the 10K while Nicholas Romany and Camille Lewis grabbed the 5k honours.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Political leaders of the PNM and the UNC are remaining silent on the comments a councillor made on the campaign trail.
Former Member of Parliament for Tobago East, Nathaniel Moore is calling Tobago Forwards leader Christlyn Moore, Platform of Truth leader Hochoy Charles and TOP leader Ashworth Jack failed leaders.
UNC Councillor Anil Juteram raised several eyebrows on Monday when he told reporters he was told he could vote twice.
It is the season of giving; and of course it's better to give than receive. That's what staff at Heritage Petroleum did in celebration of its first anniversary.
We start with the upcoming T20 and ODI series between hosts India and the West Indies.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- PM Not Accepting UNC Councillor's Apology
- Can You Vote Twice? We found out
- 'The political leaders in Tobago are failures'
- SHINE
- UNC Claims Sangre Grande Ahead Of LGE 2019
- Tobago Scholarship Winners
- Weekend Spotlight: Heritage Gives Back On First Anniversary
- PNM To Sue UNC Candidate
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 28th November 2019
- Matelot Under Seige