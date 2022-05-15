A call for gender based violence awareness be taught at the PRIMARY school level.

It's come from the Prime Minister's wife, Sharon Rowley during a National Champion Spotlight Initiative.. in Tobago. 

Opposition Asks If Land Programme Is About Votes

It's the second time in seven days.. that the UNC is attacking government's new agriculture initiative designed to develop the industry.

First, Kamla Persad-Bissessar based her argument on a fake and photoshopped flyer with the title "How to Land Grab and Get Away with it."

Sharon Rowley Speaks

