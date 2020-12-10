26 year-old Shaqueel Jack of Patience Hill Tobago is today hoping for a miracle. This as he has been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, causing central vision loss. While battling this ailment he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from UTT. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Shaqueel Jack needs your help... he's going blind
Elizabeth Williams
