26 year-old Shaqueel Jack of Patience Hill Tobago is today hoping for a miracle. This as he has been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, causing central vision loss. While battling this ailment he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from UTT. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

