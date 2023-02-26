Roughly six million dollars has been allocated for the Prime Minister's Best Village Trophy Competition, and Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, is urging stakeholders to spend every last cent. This as she noted a significant percentage of the funds, which are to be used for community betterment, went unused last year. Rynessa Cutting has more from the 60th anniversary interfaith service.
SHAMFA: SPEND EVERY LAST CENT
Rynessa Cutting
