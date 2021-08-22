Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe says, the curfew extension is necessary, as it is selfish and unwise to open up the country, knowing so many are yet to be vaccinated. She spoke , as the National Commission For Self Help Limited, distributed one-point-two-five million dollars million in home repair grants, at the Calder Hall Multipurpose Facility. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Shamfa On Vaccinations
Elizabeth Williams
The United National Congress is calling on the government to justify the extension of the State of Emergency and outline its plan, should that decision be taken in Parliament by way of a simple majority.
The Movement for Social Justice is calling on the government not to extend the State of Emergency.
Family members are left trying to come to terms with the murders of five men on Saturday in Carapo.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccines are here. If you're wondering what type of vaccine it is, o…
Since the vaccination of children began in this country last Wednesday, about 12 percent of …
