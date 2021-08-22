Shamfa On Vaccinations

Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe says, the curfew extension is necessary, as it is selfish and unwise to open up the country, knowing so many are yet to be vaccinated. She spoke , as the National Commission For Self Help Limited, distributed one-point-two-five million dollars million in home repair grants, at the Calder Hall Multipurpose Facility. More from Elizabeth Williams.

The United National Congress is calling on the government to justify the extension of the State of Emergency and outline its plan, should that decision be taken in Parliament by way of a simple majority.

