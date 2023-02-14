Grammy award winning artiste, Shaggy says when he wrote the song, 'Mood, he was the one who contacted Kes to do their recent Soca collaboration.
Shaggy is in the country to perform that song with Kes as part of Kes The Band's 'Iz We' concert which is being held tonight at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
On Monday evening, Juhel Browne and Express journalist Micheal Mondezie spoke with Shaggy about his expectations for the event and what he identified as the need for more hybrid songs to take Soca to the next level.