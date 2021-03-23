St. Lucia's Coach Jamaal Shabazz also confirmed that they will not be taking part in the CONCACAF Qualifiers. Contacted today, Shabazz stood by the St. Lucian Association's stance to pull out. He did believe though that the Caribbean needs to put together a stronger stance towards ensuring football moves forward.
