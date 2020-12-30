Shabazz On T&T Chances

Morvant Caledonia Coach Jamal Shabazz says it will be a tough journey ahead for the national football team in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. He says the team has been going through a rough transition period thinks that no team will be a walk in the park for the red, white and black.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
While he may be coy on discussing his absence from the West Indies team, new T and T captain Kieron Pollard is not underestimating any opponent during next year's Regional Super50...
And new West Indies pick Akeal Hosein is looking forward to the tour of Bangladesh after being selected...
Morvant Caledonia Coach Jamal Shabazz says it will be a tough journey ahead for the national football team in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.
A Tobago contractor is tonight of the opinion he is being discriminated against, by personnel attached to the Electrical Inspectorate,.
Residents of Upper Bournes road are tonight calling on authorities to fix the bad roads in their area.
The Licencing Division has gotten a bad rap over the years...