SEXUALIZATION AND GYMNASTICS

As far as sporting taboos go the topic of sexuality in gymnastics is right up there. Tonight, local coaches join the discussion room on the touchy subject of what is appropriate or inappropriate for gymnasts to wear. The topic comes after the German Gymnastics Federation raised concerns with the international body about rising cases of sexual abuse in the sport.
Employees of Nutrimix Feeds Limited are calling on the authorities to intervene and ensure that the company follow the appropriate health regulations after a number of workers tested positive for covid-19.
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association is satisfied and yet concerned over the announcement by the Caribbean Examinations Council on Wednesday.
Over the last 24 hours, seventeen persons were arrested for breach of curfew. TV6 cameraman Brandon Benoit joined officers of the North-Eastern Division on curfew patrol last night and captured first-hand, two instances of persons breaking the curfew, and you may be surprised why.
Tobago's 9th COVID death was Airport security officer Haile Miller. Mr. Miller died on Wednesday and was the 3rd such death for this week, the 7th COVID related death for the month of May.
The All Saints' administration is strongly refuting claims being circulated in a Whatsapp message that all patients and staff at the Gordon Home for Senior Citizens have contracted COVID-19 and that an elderly person died from the virus. However they confirm that unfortunately a number of persons, both staff and patients, have tested positive for the pathogen.