Thursday evening local gymnastic coaches weighed in on the rising concerns regarding wearing leotards by the German Gymnastics Federation, they share the discussions promoting it.
The Employers Consultative Association is weighing in on concerns from employees, in some businesses.
The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers is calling out some private sector entities for what it believes is advantageous behaviour amid the present health crisis.
Police are investigating the discovery of 14 bodies, a skull and skeletal remains, stacked in a boat which was found floating four miles off Belle Garden, Tobago, Friday morning.
Earlier this week, police had to intervene at the Arima to Port of Spain taxi stand on Henry Street, as some drivers were reported to be flouting the regulations.
Coach of the National Football team Terry Fenwick will have to do without the services of three players for his next CONCACAF World Cup qualifier against Bahamas.
The Oropouche West Member of Parliament Davendranath Tancoo has come under fire from Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan