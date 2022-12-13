Despite assurances from WASA last week, a major sewage leak along South Quay still persists. However Acting CEO Kelvin Romain says this time around, the Authority will ensure that the problem is rectified. The City Corporation is also getting involved. Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez has committed to liaising with the Ministry of Works to ensure that the underlying drainage issue is also rectfied. Rynessa Cutting has more.

