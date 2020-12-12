It's the season of giving and SEWA International, through a carefully coordinated drive, is distributing 3,000 food hampers to families in need across the country. But it's partly being done on relationships of trust with food suppliers. The NGO is hoping for the help of the public, in order to successfully continue supporting the more vulnerable among the population. Cameraman Immanuel Nunez and Reporter Alicia Boucher bring you the story.

WI DISAPPOINT AGAIN

New Zealand are large and in charge of the second test against West Indies in Wellington.

MOTORCADE FOR ASHANTI RILEY

A motorcade has been held in memory of Ashanti Riley. Her mother wants her to be remembered as "the ray of sunlight" that she says Ashanti brought to the family.

NEW LOOK FOR WOMENS BASKETBALL

Women's basketball will be getting a facelift. The National Basketball Federation virtually launched their intentions last night to develop a working structure around a professional women's basketball league.