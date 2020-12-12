It's the season of giving and SEWA International, through a carefully coordinated drive, is distributing 3,000 food hampers to families in need across the country. But it's partly being done on relationships of trust with food suppliers. The NGO is hoping for the help of the public, in order to successfully continue supporting the more vulnerable among the population. Cameraman Immanuel Nunez and Reporter Alicia Boucher bring you the story.

Cop, Soldiers, Arrested At Zess

Members of the protective services were among a few dozen people held at a zesser party in the early hours of this morning. The 40-plus persons are to appear before a magistrate.

Tobago Hotels Reopen

With the relaxation of some public health regulations, Tobago hotels, guesthouses and other tourism stakeholders are reopening.