It's the season of giving and SEWA International, through a carefully coordinated drive, is distributing 3,000 food hampers to families in need across the country. But it's partly being done on relationships of trust with food suppliers. The NGO is hoping for the help of the public, in order to successfully continue supporting the more vulnerable among the population. Cameraman Immanuel Nunez and Reporter Alicia Boucher bring you the story.
SEWA international distributes 3,000 hampers
- Alicia Boucher
-
- Updated
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sadly the bodies of eleven Venezuelans have been recovered and there are fears that more can…
A San Juan man is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate today, char…
Members of the protective services were among a few dozen people held at a zesser party in the early hours of this morning. The 40-plus persons are to appear before a magistrate.
Making Christmas a bit more cheerful amidst Covid-19. That's the goal of Sunshine Snacks
With the relaxation of some public health regulations, Tobago hotels, guesthouses and other tourism stakeholders are reopening.
The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard is currently involved in a joint search effort with Vene…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Luciano Quash to be charged for the murder of Ashanti Riley
- Deadly Covid birthday parties in Tobago
- Motorcade for Ashanti Riley
- Body Found: The Riley Family Fears Rise
- Ashanti Riley was beaten, stabbed to death
- SEWA international distributes 3,000 hampers
- Cop, Soldiers, Arrested At Zess
- One discharged, one in ICU following NP explosion
- Sunshine Snacks Caravan
- COVID Patient Upset