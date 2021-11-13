A number of fire hydrants in the capital city are not functional. This confirmation from the Chief Fire officer today, following a fire which razed the building housing Back to Basics Supermarket this morning. However the Chief Fire Officer says nevertheless, the Fire Services' response was quick and efficient. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Several Fire Hydrants In Port-of-Spain Not Working
Rynessa Cutting
