For the past month, electrical contractors have been waiting on electrical inspections from the electrical inspectorate office in Crown Point Tobago, but to no avail. This as the present head of the Electrical Inspectorate Anthony James, has proceeded on pre-retirement leave, and the previous inspector is also on leave, causing delays in electrical inspections in Tobago. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
SERVICES DELAYED IN TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
