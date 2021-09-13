The month of September has seen a sustained decrease in the number of persons being admitted to hospitals for COVID complications. This welcome development comes against the backdrop of increasing numbers of vaccinated persons, but with 8 deaths overnight, the Ministry of Health says there's no room for complacency. Rynessa Cutting reports.
SEPTEMBER SEES LESS COVID HOSPITALISATIONS
Rynessa Cutting
