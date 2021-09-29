If you're thinking of getting vaccinated and leaning more towards getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, you're going to have to act fast. The Ministry of Health says, Thursday September 30th, will be the last day for first doses of the vaccine, as it's approaching its expiry date. Meantime the Ministry is also reporting a marked increase in the number of persons turning up to get vaccinated.
