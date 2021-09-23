Trinidad and Tobago footballers got back into training today just two months after exiting from the CONCACAF Gold Cup. It's also Angus Eve's first training session since he officially took charge of the team as head coach. He says the enthusiasm is therefore flowing in the team as players aim to make a stake in the final team.
