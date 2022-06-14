Senior Counsel Israel Khan says calls for the removal or resignation of the Attorney General at this time are premature. It's reported that a petition has been drafted by some lawyers to persuade members of the Law Association to discuss a vote of no-confidence against Mr. Armour. There have been robust calls from the Opposition for the AG to resign or be removed from his post following his involvement in a lawsuit in a US court in relation to the Piarco Airport corruption case.
Nicole M Romany reports.