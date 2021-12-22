The decision by the Prime Minister to have public servants who are not vaccinated sent home by mid January, was done without consultation with the Tobago House of Assembly. This from THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. He said the decision to send home public servants in Tobago, especially in the health sector, can be a recipe for disaster. More from Elizabeth Williams.

