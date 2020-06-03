Opposition and Independent benches call for legal opinion on what predicated the removal of the Special Majority Requirement on the Interception of Communications Bill. They want to know how the legislation which left the floor with special majority returns, not needing their support. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

