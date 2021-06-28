Independent Senator Dr. Marie Dillon-Remy supports the revised bills, being debated in Parliament, towards giving Tobago Autonomy. However, she is of the opinion that the bills have been politicised. TV6's Elizabeth Williams spoke with Dr. Dillon-Remy for this report.

Elderly Woman Burnt To Death

An elderly woman was burnt to death in Tobago in a house fire in Golden Lane on Sunday. She was identified as 97-year old Christiana Neptune-John.

Senator Supports Tobago Bills

Independent Senator Dr. Marie Dillon-Remy supports the revised bills, being debated in Parliament, towards giving Tobago Autonomy.

ENERGY MATTERS: ENGINEERING A GREEN ECONOMY

The Energy Minister says that this country needs its petroleum engineers more than ever as new challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have raised questions on the sustainability of oil and gas production and development.