SENATE TALKS COVID

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve in T&T, government is kept busy devising plans to keep the spread at bay in a logical and legal manner. Private sector T&T will get guidance from Government tomorrow on Pandemic Leave, the Ministry of Education has a plan for students at home and bars may soon have to close, one way or another. Here's an update from the Senate sitting on Tuesday.
Concern about the novel coronavirus reached a boiling point behind prison walls on Tuesday.
It may take a global pandemic to drive the point home to T&T, that its food import bill is too high, but according to one economist...