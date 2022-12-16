The Senate has paid tribute to Former Mayor of San Fernando Dr. Romesh Mootoo adding to the long list of entities and individuals that have expressed sadness and reflection since his passing. The funeral service was held for Dr. Mootoo on Thursday. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Senate sitting on Friday.

