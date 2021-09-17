The Senate passed the bill meant to establish the Revenue Authority via a simple majority.
However, one Independent Senator voted against the bill and another Senator abstained.
Juhel Browne reports.
Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he doesn't take instructions from the Minister of National Security.
The Estate Management Business Development Company has requested that works at the Coco Road Quarry be halted until a pronouncement is made on the cause of a landslip in the area which affected three homes.
The section of the Revenue Authority Bill which makes provision for the Revenue Authority Board appointments to be done by the Finance Minister continues to cause contention.
With the next Olympics set for 2024. Doctor of Health and Sciences Kamasha Robertson-Martens is hoping this country puts some emphasis on a talent ID program.
A number of parents have been visited by the police, as a result of their child not attending online classes.
