Reflecting the new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic ....a rare sitting of the Senate on a Saturday as the Government wasted no time in getting legislation to the Upper House after it was passed passed in House of Representatives on Friday. The Attorney General sought to allay any fears among the public that once the amendments to the Public Health Ordinance become law, it would automatically mean that not wearing a face mask in public would attract a $250,000 fine. Meanwhile, a new Opposition Senator claimed the Parliament is not being allowed to debate what actually constitutes a face mask. Juhel Browne reports.
Senate Debates Face Masks On Saturday
Juhel Browne
