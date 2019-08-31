Well, it's been forged from the love of liberty... As a new app has been launched so that CPL fans can have their say on what happens on the cricket pitch. That's right, fans will have some measure of control through the new Selector app, which is being used for Sunday's exhibition game between Dwayne Bravo's 11 and Kieron Pollard's 11 at the Queen's Park Oval. Vinod Narwani again has the game-changing details...
Selector App For Bravo Vs Pollard Game
Vinod Narwani
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith took the opportunity to address his critics at the Prime Minister's Independence day toast at the Police Administration building...
The Prime Minister has weighed in on the debate on the relevance of the Sedition Act .
A call from President Paula Mae Weeks to take stock of the serious challenges facing the nation.
Guns, horses, crisp uniforms, heavy machinery, a K9 performance and a flying surprise! It was a military parade for the history books with every arm of national security showing out for the 57th Independence Parade today.
Have you ever noticed excessive signage along the highways or main roads and wondered if it's legal?