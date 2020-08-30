Seepersad Calls For Road Map To Improve Race Relations

High Court Judge Justice Frank Seepersad in a sermon streamed live to the Presbyterian community from the St Andrews Theological College in San Fernando called for consideration to be given to the formation of a road map for the improvement to race relations and reconciliation similar to government's road map to economic recovery. He said it is sad that after 58 years Trinidad and Tobago is still dangerously divided along ethnic lines. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
