The constitutionality of the country's sedition laws will be determined, on Monday, by High Court judge Frank Seepersad.
The ruling will come in response to a claim filed by the late Sat Maharaj and his media house Central Broadcasting Services Limited.
Maharaj filed the claim after police, armed with a warrant, went to CBS, in response to statements on his Maha Sabha Strikes Back programme, on TV Jaagriti, in 2019.
Regardless of how the court rules, the decision is expected to be appealed.
The ruling, if favourable to the media house, will have implications for the sedition case, involving PSA President Watson Duke.