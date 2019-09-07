Former Attorney General Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is urging government to review its stance on the Sedition Act. And, to do so soon. He says, there's no way the State could win the fight. He added, that any prosecution under this law could mean taxpayers having to foot a major bill. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Sedition Prosecutions to Cost Taxpayers Big Money
Rynessa Cutting
