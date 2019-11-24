Security Lapse Around PM During Blackout

With the TTFA election out of the way, we continue to focus on the political front and the Local Government elections. The PNM was in Diego Martin last night when there was a brief power outage. Police Commission Gary Griffith now wants to know why the Prime Minister was left vulnerable when the lights went out. What happened to his security detail. Kejan Haynes reports.

T&T Red Force sealed a spot in the Region Super50 semi-finals yesterday after crushing Guyana Jaguars by six wickets at the Oval with Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed powering the home team with century stand.

La Horquetta Rangers proved they are the class of their group in the Forst Citizens Cup after smashing Central FC 4-2 yesterday at the Ato Boldon stadium. 

