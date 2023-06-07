There was a time when schools did not have security guards. This was the observation of Education Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly who told the Senate Tuesday, that most schools today have walls, fences, gates and security guards, yet, from time to time, incidents still occur. The Education Minister was providing an update on security measures, following the shooting incident at Cumaca RC Primary School Monday. Rynessa Cutting has more.
SECURITY BEEFED UP AT CUMACA RC AFTER SHOOTING
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Central Bank is drafting a new guideline geared towards strengthening cybersecurity for …
The wait for the date is over. The Local Government Election will be held on August 14th.
There was a time when schools did not have security guards. This was the observation of Educ…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- NICHOLAS POORAN ON ACADEMY
- BLACK HAWKS MARTIAL ARTS PREPARE
- VAPING INCIDENT AT BISHOP'S HIGH SCHOOL
- 140 CHANGE AGENTS HIRED FOR CITY CORPORATIONS
- DONT CREMATE OUR MOTHER
- UNC LEADER STAGES WALKOUT IN PARLIAMENT
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 05th June 2023
- SHOOTING AT CUMACA RC SCHOOL
- TTDF Galil Assault Rifle Missing
- CRIME BOOM IN TNT