There was a time when schools did not have security guards. This was the observation of Education Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly who told the Senate Tuesday, that most schools today have walls, fences, gates and security guards, yet, from time to time, incidents still occur. The Education Minister was providing an update on security measures, following the shooting incident at Cumaca RC Primary School Monday. Rynessa Cutting has more.

