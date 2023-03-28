Food Security Secretary, Nathisha Charles-Pantin is welcoming the new political party, headed by Assemblyman and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his team of Independents. Breaking her silence on Tuesday on the matter, Mrs. Charles-Pantin told members of the media she is excited and it's about time that the new party is formed. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

