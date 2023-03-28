Food Security Secretary, Nathisha Charles-Pantin is welcoming the new political party, headed by Assemblyman and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his team of Independents. Breaking her silence on Tuesday on the matter, Mrs. Charles-Pantin told members of the media she is excited and it's about time that the new party is formed. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
SECRETARY WELCOMES NEW POLITICAL PARTY
Elizabeth Williams
