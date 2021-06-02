Did a shipment of vaccines enter this country through unofficial, non-governmental arrangements? One businessman says yes, and claims he knows so, for a fact! Meanwhile the Ministry of Health is not denying that this could be true, but says if this is the case, it was done illegally, incidentally, a whistleblower reached out to TV6 since early last month, informing us of an alleged secret shipment of vaccines. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Watson Duke Call Not New

Watson Duke Call Not New

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke's calls for working persons, inclusive of politicians to donate ten thousand dollars monthly, to help citizens...

Biche Food Bank

Biche Food Bank

With increased restrictions and joblessness persisting for well over a year, groups have had to create new ways to help vulnerable families.

Corpus Christi Messages From PM & Opposition Leader

Corpus Christi Messages From PM & Opposition Leader

The Prime Minister says that Corpus Christi, also known as the "Day of Wreaths", is set aside on the Christian calendar to honour the Holy Eucharist which was observed at the last supper before Christ was crucified.