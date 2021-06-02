Did a shipment of vaccines enter this country through unofficial, non-governmental arrangements? One businessman says yes, and claims he knows so, for a fact! Meanwhile the Ministry of Health is not denying that this could be true, but says if this is the case, it was done illegally, incidentally, a whistleblower reached out to TV6 since early last month, informing us of an alleged secret shipment of vaccines. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Secret Vaccine Shipment ?
Rynessa Cutting
