A second teenager has been charged for the murder, robbery and kidnapping of Dr. Rudradeva Sharma.
The 17 year-old is a minor so he cannot be publicly identified.
He appeared before a San Fernando magistrate this afternoon, his head and neck in a brace; he staggered into the building assisted by a police officer the entire way.
Just like his accomplice who was charged two weeks ago, he faced the same six charges:
Two murder charges for the death of Dr Sharma, as well as the death of his alleged accomplice, 18 year old Akeem Marine.
The four other charges were for the robbery and kidnapping of both Dr Sharma and his colleague Dr Prem Naidoo.
The teen's attorney asked for a psychological evaluation to be done, saying it has been very difficult over the past two weeks to get instructions from her client.
She also asked for medical treatment since the teen she claims, has been complaining about severe pain to the left side of his abdomen.
The magistrate granted medical treatment and adjourned the case until this Friday to hear what doctors say before she deliberates on sending him to St Ann's for evaluation.
Last month, Dr Sharma and Dr Naidoo finished a shift at the San Fernando General Hospital and were in Dr Sharma's CR-V along Rushworth street extension.
According to the police report, it was there they were accosted, robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint before the suspects crashed Dr. Sharma's vehicle.