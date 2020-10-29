Sec Examines OCM ‘Suspicious Trading’ Claim

The Securities and Exchange Commission says it will examine the claim of suspicious trading made by One Caribbean Media. There after the Commission will decide whether it will launch an investigation as OCM claims some transactions drove the company's share price down.

Venes preferred. Trinis not lining up for work

In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, local manufacturers are taking the opportunity to expand their reach and scope. As a result, they are in need of reliable mass labour - a need that is apparently being met by the local Venezuelan population.

PNM final 12

The final 12 PNM candidates for the upcoming 2021 Tobago House of Assembly elections have been confirmed. The last electoral district for confirmation was Canaan/Bon Accord, bringing the screening process for the PNM Tobago Council to an end.